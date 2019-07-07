David and Victoria Beckham celebrated its twentieth anniversary, a romantic walk in the Versailles

| July 7, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

July 4 David and Victoria Beckham received congratulations with the twentieth anniversary from the day of the wedding. In honor of this event, the couple shared a touching post in his microblog. And the next day they told fans, as noted by the significant date. It turned out that the celebrity couple chose to celebrate a very original place at the residence of the French kings!

Дэвид и Виктория Бекхэм отметили двадцатую годовщину свадьбы романтичной прогулкой по Версалю

All day David and Victoria walked at Versailles, admiring the stunning views. The couple did a lot of the photos you’ve shared with subscribers. In addition, they had lunch in a luxurious restaurant located right in the Palace. “The place come true! Wonderful trip,” commented Victoria journey on Instagram.

The Beckhams have posted a lot of funny pictures and videos taken during the trip. One of them, David wondered how elegantly his wife walks in high heels on a large pavement surrounding the Palace. Another photo Beckham signed: “quote of the day: “Can we please live here?””.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.