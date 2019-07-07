David and Victoria Beckham celebrated its twentieth anniversary, a romantic walk in the Versailles
July 4 David and Victoria Beckham received congratulations with the twentieth anniversary from the day of the wedding. In honor of this event, the couple shared a touching post in his microblog. And the next day they told fans, as noted by the significant date. It turned out that the celebrity couple chose to celebrate a very original place at the residence of the French kings!
All day David and Victoria walked at Versailles, admiring the stunning views. The couple did a lot of the photos you’ve shared with subscribers. In addition, they had lunch in a luxurious restaurant located right in the Palace. “The place come true! Wonderful trip,” commented Victoria journey on Instagram.
The Beckhams have posted a lot of funny pictures and videos taken during the trip. One of them, David wondered how elegantly his wife walks in high heels on a large pavement surrounding the Palace. Another photo Beckham signed: “quote of the day: “Can we please live here?””.