David and Victoria Beckham enjoy themselves and each other in Italy
In early August, David and Victoria Beckham went with the children in vacation on the coast of Italy. Star family stayed in the southern region called Puglia.
The couple showed their dinners (like children, and together with candles), Cycling, relaxing on the beach, playing sports and much more.
And yesterday, the pair, together with the heirs rented a luxury yacht and went to rest in the open sea.
Personally, we especially enjoyed the joint photo of the ex-football player and designer. The couple, both dressed in short shorts, looked incredibly harmonious and happy couple, and their views are instantly dispelled all the rumors about problems in their relationship.
It seems that in recent years the relations of David and Victoria are experiencing a new, brighter stage. We will remind, last month the couple was seen dancing together and kissing in public at a music festival.