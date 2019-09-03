David Beckham graced the cover of British glossy magazine GQ
David Beckham published a photo of the cover on his page in Instagram.
The footballer and husband of the famous designer Victoria Beckham David graced the cover of British glossy magazine GQ. In an interview, the Briton said that family is his biggest achievement in life.
David Beckham published a photo of the cover on his page in Instagram and said that it has been 20 years since he first appeared in GQ. And now he’s starring for the second time for men’s gloss, amazed at the way that he went through during this time.
The author of pictures became a photographer Matthew Brookes, and for the images of answered London stylist Katie Kastein.
In an interview with the footballer told not only about the career, and that his family is his most important and authentic heritage. He also shared the secrets of raising children.
My real legacy should be my family, which has four amazing child, passionate, determined, polite, good people. Victoria always say that our family is our greatest achievement in life,– he said.
According to David, he is very proud to have created a strong family with Victoria.
“We’ve been married 20 years and together for 23 years, we have love, have a family, we have careers, we life … our all,” added the player.
In addition, in an interview with David remembered that he had always been ambitious in everything he does. “Regardless if I play in front of 90 thousand fans, or play with children at home. I always want to win. I always want to work a lot,” he notes.