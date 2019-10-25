David Beckham inspired son Romeo on a new image
The middle son of David Beckham braided French braids and pierced ears like my father in the early 2000s.
Now nobody will be surprised that football players wear earrings, make your hairstyle a Mohawk or braids, colored streaks and shave her head shaved, and in the early 2000s, David Beckham has been a trendsetter on the football field. With changed haircuts and images so often that for them it was impossible to follow. According to conservative estimates in the period from 2000 to 2008, David tried 18 different hairstyles!
17-year-old Romeo Beckham has decided to repeat one of the famous images of the father yesterday, he was photographed with French braids gathered into a ponytail and earrings-studs, like David in 2003 at the training base in England.
Paparazzi captured Romeo near the jewelry store where he was with his brother Cruz: a teenager bought a gift for mom, Victoria Beckham. Dressed Romeo and Cruz were in a striped shirt and pants and is visibly in a hurry — Victoria was waiting for sons on the street near the car.