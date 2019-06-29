David Beckham kisses again on the lips with her 7-year-old daughter
David Beckham is not shy to Express their feelings to the children. For example, he often kisses daughter Harper on the lips on the people. This is very outraged fans of the stars, confident that the father can’t behave against already not a little girl.
Ex-footballer and the dream of millions of women David Beckham recently arrived in the French city of Le Havre to watch the game between female teams of Norway and England. He came not alone, but with a serious support group in the face of his beloved daughter.
44-year-old David and 7-year-old Harper was rooting for the British team, and very emotional. Do not hesitate to photos-cameras, star dad kissed my daughter… right on the lips. Football fans were outraged: “This is terrible, you can’t behave”, “Looks weird”.
And this is not the first time David expresses his love for his daughter. A couple of years ago he laid out in Instagram video as kissing Harper. Then one of the first outraged the journalist and broadcaster piers Morgan. On the show “Good morning Britain” he expressed his position: “It’s very nice, but… Why is the father kisses his daughter on the lips? Don’t understand this horror. You publish a video to see the whole world, why? Weird is just weird”.
Together with his wife Victoria David and has four children: a 20-year-old Brooklyn, 16-year-old Romeo, and 14-year-old Cruz.