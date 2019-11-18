David Beckham reveals true London hotel in China
From the outside it will resemble the Palace of Westminster, and in the yard David plans to place a smaller copy of the big Ben.
The reception will be in a huge glass atrium, the walls and floor which separates gold and marble. David is busy and the conceptual design of the Deluxe rooms and the special Atelier of individual sewing of suits, which will be located in the new hotel.
Outside of Beckham plans to create a whole street of luxury boutiques similar to bond street and Savile row in Mayfair in which to sell English brands. The hotel will house restaurants — Chinese and Portuguese — and gastropub with a traditional London pies, which will open each player, restaurateur Gordon Ramsay.
It is noteworthy that a similar hotel, though, inspired by the Paris — Parisian Macao was opened in China in 2016.