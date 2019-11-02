David Beckham spent the day with her son Romeo and daughter Harper at Universal Studios
While the elder David’s son Brooklyn Beckham is busy filming model show with Heidi Klum, and Victoria goes to secular activities, ex-football player decided to have his youngest children — 17-year-old Romeo and 8-year-old Harper — tour to the legendary and the world’s largest film Studio. And traditionally published photos and video in Instagram.
The family passed through all the iconic sites Universal Studios Florida, including visited theme Park in the style of films about Harry Potter. In “Ollivanders” Harper chose the magic wand and took a picture with her against the wall of Hogwarts castle. Another photo she made with her father at the train, “Hogwarts Express”. Also, the three of them rode on two roller coaster, and little Harper, a known lover of extreme sports, one attraction not afraid to sit in the first row of the whole.
Attentive followers of the football player noticed that David changed his hair, shaved almost at zero. And Romeo, in turn, with the head missing braids, which many recalled the hairdo of his father in his youth.