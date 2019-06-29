David Beckham took his daughter Harper on women’s football

The daughter of David and Victoria Beckham Harper, like her brothers, loves football. Yesterday the girl and her dad visited the match of world football championship among women between England and Norway.

Дэвид Бекхэм сводил дочь Харпер на женский футбол

The game was held in the French city of Le Havre, and, perhaps, would be the usual ordinary sport event, if not for David and Harper. It seems that all the photographers in the stadium shot does not match, and Beckham on the podium.

Harper was happy to be at the stadium with dad — she was rooting for England, rose and shouted words of support. David also enthusiastically watched the scene, explaining the daughter’s features of women’s football.

Girl, which a few days will mark eight years, shared with dad’s favorite candy — David Harper bought a whole pack of jelly beans with peanuts. England won a clear victory over Norway — 3:0, so David and Harper Beckham left the match in great spirits, hugging and kissing.

