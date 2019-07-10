David Beckham touched congratulation daughter
David Beckham is a global celebrity and one of the best athletes, which, nevertheless, manages to be the perfect husband and loving father. I think this person he even likes. He loves his family, every minute in a hurry to spend with Victoria and the children. And if there’s a holiday, he hastens to congratulate the hero of the occasion. Today it was the youngest child of Victoria and David and the only girl in the iconic British family – Harper seven.
The baby that July 10 was 8 years old, David has written a touching post. He has published two photo. They Harper pose in front of the field. Girl hugs and kisses dad, and he just smiles happily. “What else can dad say, except that I love you so much, little girl! And please stop growing up… happy birthday, my pretty… and Your smile melted all of our hearts,” he signed frames.
We must admit that Victoria instilled in the entire family a sense of style. The football star wore a gray sports jacket, which complements the cap of a mustard shade, and sunglasses. And the girl tried on the bright blue dress with a lace frill. By the way, Harper loves shows her famous mom. In winter, when Victoria was presented in London his collection, to support her whole family gathered. And Harper was definitely the star among the guests. Young babe, as usual, was smiling and happily posed with well-known personalities from the world of fashion.
After her husband rushed the baby to congratulate and Victoria. She has published a tender photo of the purple flowers, writing: “happy birthday, little girl with the biggest heart! Kisses from mom, dad and your older brothers”.
However, the baby she has already started, “congratulations” yesterday. Harper seven came to visit her mother during working shoot, and Victoria could not refrain from sharing the picture. In the photo she is “crowned” girl, making it clear that she had them in the family – a real Princess.