David Beckham was in the Jacuzzi with Courtney Cox
The common picture of Courtney Cox and David Beckham was seriously excited fans. But not Victoria.
Courteney Cox has published in social networks a juicy the on it the former “Friends” star is pictured in a Jacuzzi with David Beckham. And then another one from the same whirlpool, but surrounded by friends, actors of the TV series “American family”.
Too hot in the hot tub —
intrigued in signing Courtney.
However, fans excited, not signed, and the place of action and, of course, the hand of the actress, which — accidentally or not — ended up on the foot of David Beckham.
Where to watch Victoria! — freaked out in the comments fans. And Victoria didn’t hesitate to answer.
I look forward to! — posted by Victoria, referring to the joint work of Courtney and David. They are both involved in the filming of one of the episodes of the popular Comedy series “American family”. And the frame, published by Courtney, is just one of the scenes. As for hands her Victoria and not given value.
Note that the Beckhams longtime fans of the series. In 2017, Victoria and David, along with children visited the set and made a few shots in the scenery.