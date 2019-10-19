David harbour, Lily Allen first came to light after confirmation of the novel
The fans of David Harbor found out about his affair with the British singer Lily Allen. The couple had not made any official statements, but allowed the paparazzi to catch a few romantic shots during his walks in new York. Prior to that, stars were seen together on several events, but recent photos of Lily and David first saw hugging and kissing. The lovers did not hesitate to demonstrate their feelings in front of passers-by.
A few days after romantic photos of actor and singer appeared together in public. They were the guests of the event Champions of Change Gala in new York, organized by the charitable organization for the fight against skin cancer. In comparison with these photos, the couple behaved very modestly, but the relationship is not concealed.
Rumors about the affair between Allen and the Harbor began to spread since August of this year. Last year, Lily broke up with artist Sam Cooper, from whom she has two children. David recently broke up with actress Alison Sudol — they were seen together at the end of the summer, but then Sudol already hinted at a breakup with the actor on his social networking site.