“Dawn” also won a re-match of the Europa League with two penalties to the opponent (video)

Lugansk “dawn” in the home match of the second qualifying round of the Europa League was stronger, “Buducnost” 1:0 – goal asset Artem Gromov (32-I minute).

Note that a minute after conceding the goal the visitors remained in minority – for the go-ahead by the referee from Ireland Neil Doyle was shown a second yellow card to Nikola Djurica.

The decision of the arbitrator clearly had no appeal to players of Montenegrin team, and they made an attack on Doyle. As a result, on the 34th of the guests were in nine – straight red card was shown Drasko Bozovic.

We will remind, a week ago Zarya also won 3:1, and the sum of the two fights came in the third qualifying round LE.

