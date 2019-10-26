“Dawn” defeated “Vorskla” and rose to the top three: overview videos of the games of the Premier League
On Saturday, October 26, Mariupol, Zaporozhye and Kiev, was held the matches of the 12th round of the championship of Ukraine on football, in which success was celebrated by the home team.
The Championship Of Ukraine. 12-th round
“Mariupol” — Kolos (Kovalivka) — 2:0 (Kiryukhantsev, 39, Topalov, 86). For 90 minutes, removed Maksimenko (“ear”). Youth teams — 2:1.
“Zarya” (Lugansk) — “the Vorskla” (Poltava) — 4:0 (Rusin, 16, Yurchenko, 45+1, penalty, bondage, 61, Lednev, 77). On 56 minutes, removed, Benko (“Vorskla”). Youth teams — 4:0.
“Olimpik” (Donetsk) — “Dnepr-1” — 3:2 (Teixeira, 19, Kravchuk, 69, Vantukh, 81 — Kogut, 4, Nazarenko, 70). On 68 minutes, removed Safronov (“Dnepr-1”).
In the last six head-to-heads Zorya and Vorskla were no draws, producing three wins. Only here this season the team of Viktor Skripnik looks much more attractive “pictures” wards of Vitaliy Kosovskyi, which in the last six meetings have produced one draw (on the 92nd minute of the home match with “Mariupol” — 1:1) and suffered five defeats.
Here and in the game in Zaporozhye remaining in the second half in the minority Poltava threw the white flag long before the final whistle.
Note that leased Dynamo midfielder Luhansk not only Lednev came in second place in the scoring race in the Premier League, but also scored the system “goal + pass” 10 points.
The battle in Mariupol beginner UPL Kolos arrived not in the best mood, after two consecutive defeat of the giants — Dynamo and Shakhtar with a total score of 0:10. Left the team Kostyshina of Azov city is also empty-handed — 0:2 and in the minority. The lawyer team of Kovalivka Maksimenko has managed to earn a third (!) in the season red card.
It just so happened that his first victory in the Premier League “Dnipro-1” obtained in the first round over Olympique de Marseille (2:0). But lately, the team of Dmitry Mikhaylenko went wrong — three consecutive failures. Failed also launched the Donetsk team after the arrival of the Spanish specialist Vicente Gomez (ex-coach of “Dynamo”) has already celebrated two victories, having managed to leave last place in the table.
In “the shootout” at the Dinamo arena named after Valeriy Lobanovskiy, guests of the Dnipro could win, playing in the minority, but still couldn’t hold the draw.
Standings:
1. “Shakhtar” — 33 points (11 matches);
2. “Dynamo” — 23 (11);
3. Zarya — 22 (12);
4. “Desna” — 20 (11);
5. Alexandria — 19 (11);
6. “Mariupol” — 16 (12);
7. Kolos — 14 (12);
8. “Dnepr-1” — 11 (12);
9. Marseille — 11 (12);
10. Karpaty — 9 (11);
11. “Vorskla” — 8 (12);
12. Lviv — 8 (11).
Scorers: 11 goals — Junior Moraes (Shakhtar); 7 — Bogdan Lednev (dawn); 6 — taison, Marlos (both — Shakhtar), Alexander Filippov (Desna); 5 — Artem biesiedin (Dynamo); 4 — Carlos de Pena, Victor Tsygankov (both “Dynamo”).
In the 12th round of the Premier League on 27 October will play: “Lviv” — “Desna”, “Shakhtar” — “Alexandria”, “Dinamo” — “Karpaty”.
