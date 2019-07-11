“Dawn” demands from the Brazilian club 1.5 million euros for the player, which the club was not
Willian Gomez
FIFA ordered the Brazilian Cruzeiro to pay Zorya Luhansk for the transfer of Willian Gomes, otherwise the club faces a withdrawal of 6 points in the championship of Brazil, informs isport.ua.
Cruzeiro needs to Zorya 5.3 million Brazilian reals (1.5 million euros), but noteworthy is the fact, the player never played for Zorya, the newspaper notes.
In 2014, the Cruzeiro was negotiating with the owner of the rights to the player “Metalist” on lease Gomez. In the future, the owner of the Kharkiv Serhiy Kurchenko has left the country and transferred the rights to the football player of “Dawn”, thus to pay with his debt to Luhansk.
To these agreements Ukrainian clubs Cruzeiro paid Metalist of the agreed amount for the rental of a player, but then switched to “the Dawn” and the Brazilian club decided to freeze the payment of the balance amount.
Two years ago, Cruzeiro received a notification from FIFA about the need to repay the debt, but the debt still was not repaid.
As explained in Cruzeiro, they really lost the “Dawn” of the court in the first instance, but appealed to FIFA and the Lausanne. The second meeting should take place in the next 10 months. Then if Cruzeiro lose, the club is ready for 90 days to pay “Dawn.
Willian Gomez played for “Metalist” in 2012-2013. On account of his 37 matches and 4 goals for the citizens. For Cruzeiro he played until 2017, after which he moved to Palmeiras, where been playing up to that time.