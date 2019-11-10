“Dawn” has scored 600-th goal in the Premier League and won earned two red cards Kolos: video…
Sunday, November 10, the game in Zaporizhia continued the program of the 14th round of the championship of Ukraine on football. Two goals, two penalties and two red cards — is the result of confrontation at “Slavutich Arena” “Dawn” and “Spike”.
The Championship Of Ukraine. 14-th round
10 Nov
“Zarya” (Lugansk) — “spike” (Kovalivka) — 2:0 (Yurchenko, 31, with a penalty, Kochergin, 90+1). In the 55th minute deleted Gavrish, and on 77-j — Jack frost (both “ear”). In the 75th minute of wolves (“ear”) missed a penalty. Youth teams — 3:1.
“Shakhtar” (Donetsk) — “Dinamo” (Kiev) — 1:0 (Krivtsov, 18). On 82 minutes, sent off (Shakhtar). Youth teams — 1:1.
9 Nov
Mariupol — Karpaty (Lvov) — 2:2 (Churko, 15, Mishnev, 55 — Nazarene, 59, 90+4, penalty). Youth teams — 1:1.
“Desna” (Chernigov) — “Dnepr-1” — 1:1 (Khlyobas, 48 — Shapoval, 45+2). Youth teams — 2:1.
Lviv — Vorskla — 2:0 (Renan, 12, Pedro Vitor, 41, penalty). On 35 minutes, removed, Luisao, and on the 82nd — Martynenko (both from FC Vorskla). Youth teams — 0:2.
For the clash against the Premier League newcomers in a “Spike” on “Slavutych-Arena” in Zaporozhye (Thursday, 14 November, Ukraine national team at this stadium will play a friendly match with the team of Estonia) “dawn” came with estimative a series without defeats in the Premier League — four wins and two draws.
Worse was the case of Kolos, who suffered their last four meetings championship with a total score of 1:14 but still lost by at least six months due to a severe knee injury to their top scorer (and at the same time the son of the head coach) Dennis Kostyshina.
Despite the absence of suspended defenders Timika and Abu-Hanna, the team of Viktor Skripnik has brought his winning streak to four matches and has risen to second place in the standings.
In the first half, Rusin earned a penalty, which was converted Yurchenko. The 600th goal for Zorya in the Ukrainian League! (and number 350 in his field)! After the break, the team from Kovalivka conducted a series of acute attacks, but all the plans of the guests seemed to have ruined the sending off of defender Havrysh. However, even with ten men coach Ruslan Kostyshin earned a penalty. Only here the goalkeeper of Luhansk Shevchenko firmly took the ball after the kick with 11-meter mark Volkov. And when Morozko outright rudeness soon received a straight red card, the remaining nine players Kolos threw the white flag. Moreover, the owners of the field after a cool blow Kochergina in injury time doubled their lead.
Standings:
1. Shakhtar — 40 points (14 matches);
2. Zarya — 28 (14);
3 “Desna” — 27 (14);
4. Dynamo — 27 (14);
5. Alexandria — 23 (13);
6. Mariupol — 17 (14);
7. Olimpik — 14 (13);
8. Kolos — 14 (14);
9. “Dnepr-1” — 12 (14);
10. Karpaty — 11 (14);
11. Lviv — 11 (14);
12. Vorskla — 8 (14).
Scorers: 11 goals — Junior Moraes (Shakhtar); 8 — Bogdan Lednev (dawn); 6 — Artem biesiedin (“Dynamo”), taison, Marlos (both — Shakhtar), Alexander Filippov (Desna); 5 — Dmitry Khlyobas (“gums”), Victor Tsygankov (“Dynamo”), Vladlen Yurchenko (“dawn”).
Program of the 14th round will end on Sunday, November 10, in a match “Olimpik” — “Alexandria”.
Photo of FC “Zarya”
