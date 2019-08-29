“Dawn” has shown the will in the match against Espanyol, but in the group stage of the Europa League held a Spanish club (video)
In the second match of play-off Europa League Zorya in Zaporizhya took Espanyol.
The match ended in a draw 2:2, that, given the victory of the Spanish club Barcelona (3:1), did not allow “men” to reach the group stage of the tournament.
During the meeting, the Luhansk side twice lost the lead, but found the strength to score a reciprocal goal.
Especially encouraging was the goal of Bogdan Ledneva, in the 54th minute for the first time in the match evened the score 1:1.
Almost a half were ahead and the charges of Viktor Skrypnyk was quite a solvable task – to score two goals to at least to push the match into extra-time.
However, after 8 minutes the goal by Matias Vargas cooled the ardor of the players of “Dawn”.
However, the last word for the hosts on 78 minutes Nazar Rusin set the final score.
Full match review on the website of the official broadcaster LES.