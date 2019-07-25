“Dawn” in his debut match Skrypnyk got a landslide victory in the Europa League: goals video
Thursday, July 25, Lugansk “dawn” is the first Ukrainian teams spent the official match of the new season. Luhansk under the guidance of new coach Viktor Skripnik (pictured), for 20 years played and coached in Germany, held in Podgorica, the first match of the second qualifying round of the Europa League against the Vice-champion of Montenegro — the “Buducnost”.
Europa League, 2nd qualifying round, first leg
Buducnost (Montenegro) — Zorya (Ukraine) — 1:3
Zarya: Shevchenko, Timchik, Vernidub, Mickle (Abu Hanna, 85), Ivanisenya, Kochergin, Cebarco, Khomchenovskyy, Yurchenko (Lunev, 64), Gromov (Arveladze, 79), Budkovskyy.
Goals: Perovich, 60 — Gromov, 16, 19, Arveladze, 82.
The results of Zorya in pre-season training camp are not impressed (remember, “white-black” twice won, drew and lost), so the match in Podgorica the Ukrainian football fans expected cautiously. As it turned out — in vain. Luganchane very confidently started the match and already to the middle of the first half had a lead of two goals. First Artem Gromov from the 11-meter mark closed a lumbago from the left flank and the ball, on the road hitting one of the defenders and flew into the net, and then Budkovskyy was ambushed by a mistake of the goalkeeper in the penalty area gave a pass on the same Gromov, Artem in touch sent the ball into the empty net.
Goal: Artem Gromov (16 minutes)
Goal: Artem Gromov (19 minutes)
Before the break the hosts had a good opportunity to reduce the gap in the score in the 37th minute when a free kick was appointed metres in 20-ti from gate of “Dawn”, but the goalkeeper of Luhansk Shevchenko in a beautiful jump managed to kick the opponent in the corner. To achieve its Montenegrins managed in the second half in the 60th minute after a corner Perovic shot, and the ball from the feet of Cheberko flew into the net (though the goal is still recorded on the player owners). After a couple of minutes the same Perovic had a chance to equalize, but, closing out of the penalty area for a cross from the right flank, launched the ball over the crossbar.
Goal: Perovic (60 minutes)
It seemed that the Luhansk began to allow his opponent too much, but the game gradually moved away from the gate of the guests, and closer to the end of the meeting, “dawn” and even scored the third goal. Moreover, the goal was organized by players, substitutes, — Lunev has passed the right flank of the front line rolled the ball into the penalty area where sure shot Arveladze.
In the end, the victory of the team of Viktor Skripnik with a score of 3:1 — a great start before the second leg, which will be held August 1 in Kiev.
.
