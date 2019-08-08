“Dawn” played draw with CSKA Sofia in the Europa League

August 8, 2019
Lugansk “dawn” played a draw with CSKA in the first match of the third qualifying round of the Europa League. The match at the stadium “Vasil Levski” in Sofia ended with the score 1:1.

The hosts went ahead in the 13th minute. Flank attack accurate shot into the top corner of the goal made the Brazilian Evandro.

The Luhansk side managed to level the score at the end of the first half. Vladlen Yurchenko converted a penalty after the game hand defender of CSKA.

The second leg will be held in Zaporozhye on August 15.

As reported, FC “Mariupol” started in the qualification of the Europa League with a home draw.

