“Dawn” scored “dry” victory in the Europa League and reached the third qualifying round: video goals
Thursday, August 1, Lugansk “dawn” gained victory in the second leg of the second qualifying round of the Europa League against cargoworthy of “Buducnost”.
Europa League, second qualifying round, second leg
Zorya (Ukraine) — Buducnost (Montenegro) — 1:0
Zarya: Makharadze, Timchik (Rock, 64), Vernidub, Cebarco, Abu Hanna, Lednev, Ivanisenya, Kochergin (Tchaikovsky, 68), Lunev, Gromov (Bondage, 61), Khomchenovskyy.
“Buducnost”: Dragojevic, Djuric, Milich, Bolevich, Stoiljkovic (Zarubica, 75), Mirkovic, Bozovic, Terzic, Perovic (Roganovic, 37), Grbic (Raickovic, 53), Miic.
Goal: Gromov (32).
Deleted: djurić (33, second warning), Bozovic (34).
After a match of the championship of Ukraine, which on departure has been beaten FC Vorskla Poltava, Zorya were preparing for the home clash with “Buducnost” without a head coach. The thing is that Viktor Skripnik had to go to Germany, there to confirm his coaching license, so the players trained under the guidance of assistant coach.
Victor A. returned to the team just in time for the beginning of the match, and the wards did not disappoint him. Although in the first minutes a special advantage for the hosts it wasn’t noticeable. In the opening meeting Lednev, who missed the first game through suspension, was in front of the gate, but a shot from close range failed to beat the goalkeeper, and the answer is checked on the strength of the bar after milić struck his head after a corner kick.
Closer to the middle of the half cargoworthy started too nervous and rude, which led to two warnings, and on the 32nd minute of the Luhansk and opened the account. Kochergin successfully passed on the left flank, was thrown into the breach Luneva, which, in turn, gave a perfect pass to the penalty Gromov, the last had only to throw the ball over threw himself at the feet of the goalkeeper.
Apparently, missed the ball had an effect on the Montenegrins, like a red rag to a bull, and within minutes they were reduced to nine men. First, Djuric elbow drove into the face of Gromov, for which he received a second warning, and when his partner began to protest, the most active of them Bozovic saw a straight red card.
Having such a solid quantitative advantage, “Zarya” was finally removed game from the gate. However, the only dangerous moment at the gate of the guests was a blow Ledneva, after which the defender of “Buducnost” knocked the ball out of empty gates in fact. However, even the minimum victory gave quite the team of Viktor Skripnik, who probably already thought about the next opponent on the way to the group stage of the Europa League.
We will remind, in the third qualifying round, according to the draw, Zorya will play against winner of pair CSKA (Sofia, Bulgaria) — NK Osijek (Croatia). In the first match, which was held in the capital of Bulgaria, a minimal victory (1:0) was won by the hosts.
.
Photo of FC “Zarya”
