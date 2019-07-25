“Dawn” won the Montenegrin “Buducnost” in the Europa League (video)

| July 25, 2019 | Sport | No Comments
“Zorya” Luhansk won the confidence of the Montenegrin “Buducnost” in the first match of the second qualifying round of the Europa League. The match at the stadium “City” in Podgorica, ended with the score 3:1.

The first half wards Skrypnyk conducted at a high level, scoring twice. Both goals on account of Artem Gromov, informs UA-Football.

“In the second half Perovic on 60 minutes was score one goal. However, towards the end of the meeting Arveladze has established the final score of the match 3:1”, – stated in the message.

The return match will take place on 1 August at 19:00 Kyiv time.

The winner of the confrontation between the sum of the two matches will play in the third qualifying round of the Europa League with the best team of the pair CSKA (Bulgaria) – NK Osijek (Croatia).

