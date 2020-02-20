Day Chile and Carnival in Russian: how to spend a weekend in Los Angeles (Feb 21-23)
What: Exhibition of vintage cars
When: Friday-Sunday, February 21-23
Where: Petersen Automotive Museum, 6060 Wilshire Blvd Los Angeles 90036
Read more: the Frontman of Metallica James Hetfield gave 10 private cars, mostly from the 1930s and 1940s, from his personal collection at the Petersen Automotive Museum, where they will be exhibited together with photos of the process of their Assembly and some guitars Hatfield.
Cost: $16
What: Exhibition of costumes nominated for ‘Oscar’
When: Friday-Sunday, February 21-23
Where: Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, 919 S Grand Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90015
Read more: At the exhibition you will see all the suits of the 5 films nominated for “Oscar” and learn the history of their creation. In addition, it will feature over 100 costumes from more than 25 movies. Exhibition is valid till 21 Mar.
In 2020 for the victory in the category “suits” fought: “Irish”, “Jojo Rabbit”, “the Joker”, “Little women” and “One day in Hollywood…”. The winner was the film “Little women”.
Cost: From $0
What: game Night in Russian
When: Friday, February 21, 18:30
Where: 12935 Cree Ct, Poway, CA 92064-3829
Read more: Come to spend time in a warm homely atmosphere. In the “brain Ring from Koli”, “Own Game from Uli”, “the Black Box from Dima.” You can come in full force with his team or just to bring friends. Play all.
Cost: $5
What: the Festival of chocolate and art
When: Friday-Sunday, February 21-23
Where: The Vortex 2341 East Olympic Boulevard Los Angeles, Los Angeles 90021
Read more: it offers three rich evening in elegant bright atmosphere with free chocolate fondue. They will have the opportunity to appreciate the works of emerging artists, photographers and other artists. Visitors will also be able to look at the work of artists in person and enjoy the concert. In addition, the event provides a fair of handmade goods and a variety of treats.
Cost: From $15
What: Hiking to the Russian-speaking
When: Saturday, February 22, 09:00
Where: Innsdale Trail (Innsdale Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90068)
Read more: Get pleasure from climbing hikers of America to the Hollywood sign. During this short hike to learn about the unique wildlife, history, eccentric celebrities, and more. At this event you will get acquainted with many interesting friends and discover all the best that can offer Los Angeles, California and beyond.
Cost: $10
What: Day Chile
When: Saturday, February 22, from 12:00
Where: Santa Anita Park 285 W Huntington Drive Arcadia, CA 91007
Read more: This Saturday night will allow you to enjoy the tasting with Chile in the company of beer, wine and horse races.
This day will be a competition for the skills of cooking different kinds of Chile: red, green, and salsa and other spicy dishes that guests can try.
The cost of one ticket included:
- Ten test portions of Chile;
- One beer or wine;
- Entrance to the races.
Cost: $28
What: Art night in Russian
When: Saturday, February 22, from 18:00
Where: Russian Kids Club 731 S Averill Ave, San Pedro, California 90732
Read more: the art evening under the name “Drawn to the soul” participants will create the azure seascapes, while enjoying light appetizers and wine.
The ticket price included supplies, and treats.
Cost: $30
What: A Concert Of Igor Kuzmin
When: Saturday, February 22, from 18:30
Where: In Royter”s Kitchen/in the kitchen At the Reuter 9265 Activity Rd # 105, San Diego 92126
Read more: Russian fans club of art song and poetry “Cactus” invites to a concert of Igor Kuzmin.
Igor Kuzmin was born in Moscow. Since 1995 lived in Canada since 2001 — in the United States. He writes songs mostly for his poetry. The first of these, “Rain”, was born in 1976. In Russia, the artist has participated in meetings of the Bush “Razguliay.” For the first time and with great success, he addressed a large gathering in southern California in may 1999. Igor writes not only songs but also poems in Russian and English languages.
Cost: From $0
What: Mardi Gras at the Russian school orange County
When: Sunday, February 23, from 12:00
Where: Mason Park, 18712 University Dr, Irvine, CA 92612
Read more: a Day of carnival — a celebration for the whole family. Visitors can expect flavorful food, festivities and fun, songs and dances, dances, competitions, games. All in prikusku with lots of pancakes and custard tea from a samovar.
At the picnic, will perform a Junior theatre group of the students of class K-1 and will show “How kids deer mother found”. Then the old and good team of teachers and parents satisfied with the performance “Zimov’e beasts” on the theme of carnival.
Cost: Free
What: screening of the film ‘(Not)perfect man’ in Russian
When: Sunday, February 23, from 19:00
Where: Town Center 5 17200 Ventura Blvd. Encino, CA 91316
Read more: the world is not lucky with relationships: it always adapts to the boys, humiliated and suffering of infidelity. After breaking up with another deadbeat boyfriend she goes to work in a company selling robots. They have become part of ordinary life, indistinguishable from humans. But unlike their creators, the robots are sensitive to the nature of man, his needs, habits and weaknesses.
When one of the robots detected a software fault and want to return to the manufacturer, Light begs to sell it to her, as falls in love with him, taking a technical defect in the manifestation of personality. Moreover, the Light wants to connect his life with responsive, attentive and caring robot, and this leads to unexpected consequences.
Cost: $12-15
What: Mardi Gras in Russian
When: Sunday, February 23, from 12:00
Where: 23 Spectrum Pointe Drive, #203, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Read more: All Russian-speaking residents of orange County are invited to the celebration of Maslenitsa in Russian. You are waiting for the tasty treats, a concert program and, as always, nice atmosphere.
Advance purchase ticket guarantees a seat at the dinner table. For children there will be a separate table with refreshments and drinks.
Cost: $5
