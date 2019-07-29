Day Jennifer Lopez: the mayor of Miami gave the singer a special gift
In the day of his 50th anniversary of J. Lo received many gifts, and one of them was particularly unusual. And it’s not about a red convertible, which gave the birthday girl her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, and the gift, prepared by the mayor of the city of Miami Dan Galbanum.
Knocking at the door of the mansion of the singer and her boyfriend in the area of coral Gables, gradoville handed her a large gold key, symbolizing its honorable status in the city, thanked for their participation in community life and promotion of Latin American culture and declared that henceforth July 24 — birthday of the star — is officially called “Day of Jennifer Lopez” in Miami.
It is not only that you are incredibly talented. It is about how you use your ability to inspire other people! On behalf of the mayor of Miami announced: July 24, will now always be known as the Day Jennifer Lopez
— said Dan Gelber, handing Jennifer the key to the city.
It is definitely a huge honor! It’s so embarrassingly — to have this recognition. I’m really touched!
Although Jennifer Lopez was born in new York and there, in Manhattan, home to most of the time with her fiancé and children, they have a few properties in Miami, including the estate and gym TruFusion, which is owned by Alex.