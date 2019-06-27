Day of the week, which was born the fairer sex, has a crucial influence on the properties of its nature
Most people know that the future depends on many factors (zodiacal constellation, element, date of birth, etc.) affecting it. But in a woman’s life, it is the day of the week, in which she was born, has a crucial influence on the properties of its nature.
Sunday – the patron of the Sun
On this day, usually come at this woman with a cheerful, good-natured and cheerful disposition. Representatives of the beautiful half of humanity under the protection of the Sun always find a way to defuse the situation, if she is tense, and fill them with positive energy. It should be noted that the solar women are caring and loving wife and mother.
Monday – patron of the Moon
Monday born are strong in spirit, temper, but also sensitive and kind woman. In their lives, the first place is just family, they are also easy to communicate with people (despite my fickle mood). Lunar women are not afraid of changes and challenges.
Tuesday is the patron Saint of Mars
Women born on this day, is remarkable for its strength, vigor and determination. Due to the fact that they patronized the fiery Mars, lady are able to fully defend their point of view.
Wednesday – mercury is the patron of Women born in the environment, constantly want to learn something new and unfathomable. Their whole life consists of adventures, without which they are not. Just sit there, leaving memories in the past is definitely not about them.
Thursday – the patron of Jupiter
Women under the auspices of Jupiter, truly believe the highest manifestation of Good. They are able to see something beautiful and positive, even in the most grey and rainy day. Easily pass all kinds of obstacles and motivate others to heroism.
Friday is the patron Saint Venera
Friday, are always ambitious, wise and romantic woman. They have developed intuition and regularly reach their goals.
Saturday – the patron Saint Saturn
Women with the spirit of the Amazons, the true warriors are born on Saturday. They are able to “swim across Pacific ocean” to reach their goals. Because for them, in fact, there is nothing impossible. Even if they make mistakes, it is always extracted from them valuable lessons.