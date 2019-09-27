Dayana Yastremsky parted with Belgian coach (photo)
19-year-old Ukrainian tennis player Diane Yastremsky, occupying the 27th place in the world women’s rankings, has stopped cooperation with Belgian coach Olivier Genoma.
“I would like to officially announce that it has completed the cooperation with Olivier Genoma during a tournament in Osaka. I would like to thank him for his work, involvement and support. I wish him success in the future, “wrote Dayan on his Twitter page.
Note that under the leadership Genoma who worked in the period 2000-2007 in the tennis Federation Belgium, and has also partnered with Tennis Academy of the former first racket of the world Justine Henin, the Ukrainian has won all the most important tournaments in Hong Kong in 2018, which became her first success in the competition under the auspices of WTA, as well as in Hua hin (Thailand) and Strasbourg (France) in 2019.
Under the leadership Genome Ukrainian won three WTA tournament
At the last tournament, in Wuhan, China, as coach was the father of the tennis player Alexander.
