Daylight saving time: tips on how to adapt and not to harm health
If you are not tired of the political situation, crisis, and coronavirus, that can congratulate ourselves, this Sunday you will sleep one hour less. March 8 the residents of USA should put the clock one hour forward, that is the daylight saving time, according to NBC News.
Lost an hour — not much, but enough to create a risk to health. Studies have shown that accidents with a fatal outcome occur more often on Monday when daylight saving time increases the chance of heart attack and ischemic stroke.
The most common problem associated with the transition to summer time, is fatigue and just a feeling of discomfort. This, as explained by Beth Malow, doctor of medical Sciences, Professor and Director of the division for the treatment of sleep disorders in the Vanderbilt Kennedy Center, is that “our circadian clock no longer regulated. Some people are more sensitive than others due to genetics, age (young people are usually better adapted). Just as different people react differently to jet lag”.
We have compiled a list of expert tips on how to prepare for summer time, so you hardly noticed the transition and, more importantly, didn’t fall asleep at your Desk on Monday.
Before daylight savings time set the time of sleep and awakening.
The main trick in preparing for the summer time to the clock independently to shift the sleep mode for an hour. You can achieve this by going to bed earlier and earlier and waking up earlier.
“Try to sleep and Wake up 15-20 minutes earlier for a few days until transfer time and then another 15-20 minutes early (only 30-40 minutes before the time your normal sleep schedule). This will help your body to move to the new regime more smoothly, not suddenly.” says Malo.
Cheer up yourself to more coffee
Caffeine may Wake us up like nothing else, but it’s a quick solution can be expensive. The more coffee (or other substances with caffeine, such as soda) do you drink during the day, the more you risk to break their sleep.
“Caffeine may help with drowsiness that we feel, but to avoid problems falling asleep, stay away from any caffeine at least four hours before bedtime,” says Dr. Andrew Participation, doctor of medical Sciences, specializing in medicine pulmonary and sleep Health’Allina’s United.
Do not eat a lot at night and do not drink alcohol before going to sleep
Alcohol causes drowsiness, so it may seem a good idea to drink before bedtime, but it will only exacerbate problems with sleep.
“Although alcohol may help you fall asleep, but the sleep quality will be considerably affected,” says Dr Participation, which recommends to refrain from drinking in the later hours, and avoid large meals or snacks before bedtime.
“Think on account of light snacks, such as bananas, almonds or oatmeal,” says the Participation.
Sunlight and exercise should help you get used to it
Try longer is in the sunlight throughout daylight hours. This will help your body to get used to the clock.
“When exposed to sunlight the eye sends messages to the brain, the production of the sleep hormone melatonin is suppressed,” says Hermon Sorek, a neurologist and Professor at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem.
Dr. Samant Virk, doctor of medical Sciences, neurologist and founder of a telemedicine company MediSprout, recommends to go outside and is mono longer in the light in the daytime, “because it helps your body to suppress melatonin, a chemical in your body that causes sleep. This will help to delay your sleep cycle to an appropriate time.”
If it’s too cold to spend much time outdoors, turn on a light box.
“Using a light box can also help you to stay up late, and normal daily exercise in the morning will always be beneficial because they help to Wake up.” says Pradeep ball, MD, neurologist, Director of the Center for sleep disorders, and Professor at the University of Missouri.
20-minute NAPs will help you
Regardless of how well you prepared for the summer time, you can still be quite sleepy on a Sunday.
Best Sunday to get up as early as possible, and then get some sleep in the afternoon.
“Resist the urge to sleep in on a Sunday and avoid sleeping an hour longer in the morning,” says Dr. Boll. — “If you have daytime sleepiness, suitable short sleep (about 20 minutes). Just make sure that you do not oversleep while until the evening”.
Professional tips to help children adapt to the daylight saving time
It’s one thing to prepare yourself for summer time, quite another to see how your children adapt.
Bobby Joe Hopkins, MD, Director of the sleep Center at the Children’s hospital at Johns Hopkins, shares the following tips for children and teenagers.
No screens an hour before sleep. In the evening, place a blue light blocker on all electronic devices to promote secretion of melatonin.
Because children and adolescents may experience difficulty going to bed early and to Wake up early, simplify your morning routine by preparing everything necessary for school the night before. Put shoes at the door, lay out clothes, prepare Breakfast, gather backpack, etc.
Even if they “lose” an hour of sleep, try not to let them NAP during the day that they fell asleep easier the following night.
Note to caregivers for people with Alzheimer’s disease
If you are caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia, it is important to help them to safely adapt to the clock.
“Because people with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia most often get used to the regular routine of the day, the daylight saving time can be particularly challenging,” says chief scientific officer of the Alzheimer’s Association, Maria Carrillo.
People living with these diseases often experience increasing confusion and excitement, beginning with dusk and continuing all night.
The Alzheimer’s Association recommends that individuals who care for the sick, helping the person to relax, not pull him in the evening and well lit house in the evening and early morning.
Does vitamin D during daylight saving time
It is believed that the extra dose of vitamin D from another hour of evening sunlight would be beneficial for us. But it’s not so simple. Doctors report that every time clock is set to summer time to them bring 24% more patients with heart attacks. The frequency of injuries in the workplace also increases the next day after the transfer of hours as the employees receive an average of 40 minutes less sleep the night before.
Studies have even shown that DST may result in a brief increase in episodes of depression. Also, most car accidents happen, people become irritable, many suffer from headaches. Therefore, at first glance, the transition to summer time is not very good for people’s health.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 2610
[name] => health
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => zdorove
)
health
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 9887
[name] => summer
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => letnee-vremya
)
summer
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12191
[name] => tips
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => sovety
)
tips
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13992
[name] => educational program
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => poleznaja-informatsija
)
Educational program
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28445
[name] => clocks
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => perevod-chasov
)
translation часовFacebookVkontakte
bookmark