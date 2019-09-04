‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Gabi Ripped Apart For Abandoning Julie
Lani will immediately confront Gabi, whom she has a personal history of bad blood with. She’ll rip Gabi apart for doing such a terrible thing to Julie, even though Gabi and Julie have been enemies for years.
Of course, Gabi believed that Julie was faking the heart attack to make a dramatic scene, and her decision not to call for help nearly cost Julie her life.
Meanwhile, Doug and his granddaughter, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal), will be glued to Julie’s bedside as they pray for a miracle to save her life. Doug and Julie’s romance spans decades on the soap, and it should make for an emotional storyline as the couple deal with Julie’s health issues.
Loading…
Elsewhere, fans will watch as Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) continues his search for Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker). His search has already led him to Chicago, where he found Vivian Alamain (Robin Strasser). He was also hot on the heels of Dr. Rolf (William Utay), but had just missed him.
On Wednesday, Eric and Vivian will find themselves in some serious danger. The unlikely duo will have to figure something out, but they could be receiving backup. Vivian’s son, Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash), ordered Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) to head to Chicago and pick up Vivian, and he just may arrive at the perfect time to help Eric and save the pair from Kristen’s henchmen.
Fans can see more by watching Days of Our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC.