Dazzling beauty: cate Blanchett in a sparkling dress at the Zurich Film Festival
In Switzerland completed the annual Zurich Film Festival.
Last weekend the festival was awarded the prize for best directorial project, the watch brand IWC Schaffhausen held a dinner at the rooftop restaurant Haute in honour of the prize winners. One of the arrivals to the party the actress and the brand Ambassador cate Blanchett. She was entrusted to disclose the name of the main winner — it was the Bettina of Oberle, Director of the film “Wanda, my wonder.”
The film tells the story of a Polish girl named Wanda who looks after an elderly Swiss couple at their Villa. She enters into a relationship with their youngest son, Gregor, and soon learns that she is pregnant. The release of the drama on the screens is scheduled for 2020. The winner of the award received 100 000 francs, which traditionally go to support the Swiss film projects that are in production or post-production.