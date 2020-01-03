‘Dazzling spectacle’: the Americans will see the first meteor shower in the year 2020
In the late evening of Friday, January 3 and early morning of Saturday, January 4, Americans will be able to see first meteor shower of the year — quadrantid. About it writes USA Today.
“It will be a dazzling spectacle,” said AccuWeather meteorologist Brian Lada.
According to NASA, during the peak you can see 60 to 200 meteors per hour in ideal conditions.
The rain will be clearly visible from 02:00 until dawn January 4. Fortunately, the lack of moonlight on the predawn sky means a dark sky at peak hours.
Commissioned by AccuWeather, meteors appears to originate from the constellation URSA major. But shooting stars will be visible in all areas of the sky.
Quadrantids are known for their very bright meteors and fireballs. According to NASA, the fireballs are larger explosions that can retain the light longer than usual streak of meteors. This is because the fireballs originate from larger particles.
Although quadrantid the potential to be the strongest meteor stream, they often do not reach due to the short duration of maximal activity (six hours) and bad weather in early January, it was stated by the international meteorological organization.
Indeed, the weather in the US, where abundant clouds can obscure the view of the rain.
“You will want to devote at least 45 minutes to see the meteor shower in all its glory,” said AccuWeather astronomy blogger Dave Samuhel.
Quadrantids were first observed in Italy in 1825. They are named after the obsolete constellation Quadrans Muralis, seen by a French astronomer in 1795.
According to NASA, the quadrantids are unusual because they originate from an asteroid and not a comet like most meteor showers.