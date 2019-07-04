Dazzling total black: aristocratic kitty Spencer in a suit and boats
Niece of Princess Diana chose the correct laying of the evening
Paris shines! The capital of France welcomes guests from all over the world within a week of couture Fashion. One of the most frequent guests-the aristocracy in this year was kitty Spencer, niece of Princess Diana and the most enviable bride of Albion. Cherubic 28-year-old beauty was seen getting out of a cab at the Grand Palais.
For her appearance she picked a black suit with satin lapels and a top to match. As for shoes, that kitty chose the model suede pumps — perfect for a sober and elegant image. It complements its output with earrings in the form of a quatrefoil with a brilliant clutch bag decorated with rhinestones.