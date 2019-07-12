DC United vs New England Revolution live streaming free: preview, prediction
DC United vs New England Revolution live streaming free
Washington – New England. The forecast for the match MLS (07/13/2019)
The next week in MLS will begin with the game “Washington” and “New England” on July 13, and we will try to give an accurate forecast for this meeting. How will it end?
Washington
“Washington” is still among the leaders of the Eastern Conference, but now the position of the hosts is seriously weakened. After departing from the US Cup from New York (1: 2), Ben Olsen’s players hardly took three points in the game against Orlando (1: 0), and then scored one point against Toronto (1: 1) .
On July 5, United failed to score and lost to Dallas (0: 2). We gave forecasts for some games of the club from the capital.
New England
“Revolution” is close to getting into the playoff zone right now. The team from Foxboro lost to Orlando (1: 2, OT) in the national cup, but after the break, she managed to continue to score points. New England made a draw against Philadelphia (1: 1) at home, and then beat Houston (2: 1). In the last meeting, the squad of Carles Gila earned an important three points in Colorado (2: 1).
Statistics
“Washington” won only once in six past games.
“New England” has not lost eight games in a row.
“Revolution” won the last two meetings.
On May 26, rivals broke up with the score 1: 1.
Forecast
“New England” is in excellent shape, but “Washington” is hard on every point. Now “Revolution” really needs points, so we suggest putting on their double chance.