DC United vs Toronto FC live streaming free: preview, prediction
Washington – Toronto. The forecast for the match MLS (06/30/2019)
We offer a forecast for the match between “Washington” and “Toronto”, which will be held on June 30 in the US capital. What will please us players?
Washington
“United” occupy the third place in the East, having in its asset 30 points. The team of Wayne Rooney did not confidently hold the matches before the break and lost credits in home games against Chicago (3: 3) and San Jose (1: 1). “Washington” knocked out Philadelphia (2: 1, OT) with US Open, but lost to New York (1: 2). June 27, the hosts were able to minimally beat “Orlando” in their field.
Toronto
“Toronto” with great difficulty kept among the seven best teams of the Eastern Conference. Wards Greg Vanny could not beat Vancouver (1: 1) and Kansas City (2: 2) in early June, the series without victories could not be interrupted on June 23 in Dallas (0: 3). After returning home, the Canadian club in an incredible firefight was stronger than Atlanta (3: 2).
Statistics
Toronto played 4 of the last 5 matches on TB 2.5.
Canadians won only once in ten past games.
“Washington” has not lost at home in 7 of 10 previous games.
Forecast
“Washington” should score in his field so unreliable “Toronto”. Canadians, in turn, will also, in our opinion, look for happiness ahead. We offer a forecast for the total more.
We believe that the owners will be able to win and put on them with zero odds.