DCEU: Will Swamp Thing have the right to its own movie?
Will Swamp Thing go from small to big screen?
Swamp Thing , the latest DC Comics series could not swim on the surface for a long time. Indeed, the announcement of his stop was announced just a week after the broadcast of his episode pilot on the DC Universe streaming platform . Still, public reception had been positive. Will Swamp Thing’s character have a second chance? It would seem that yes. According to rumors, DC Comics and Warner Bros. would consider integrating it into their cinematic world. Just like the series, the film would be produced by James Wan, the director of Aquaman. Still in the horror genre, he would have no connection to the series.
As we point out earlier, this Swamp Thing movie is still in a rumor state, and not a project definitely validated by the studios. Nevertheless, he could well make his way into the catalog of DC Comics, which still seems in full swing. In fact, the DCEU will no doubt be rebooted, and Suicide Squad may be its new starting point . Swamp Thing is a plant creature that has absorbed the consciousness and memories of the scientist Alec Holland, after he died in a swamp, impregnated by a biological formula created by his care. Swamp Thing would not be the only character DC would have in mind. Indeed, Red Hood, Teen Titan or Green Arrow, may come to complete the universe DC Comics .