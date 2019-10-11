Dead cosmonaut Alexei Leonov
In Moscow in the Burdenko hospital died cosmonaut Alexei Leonov. He was 85 years old.
Bury astronaut on October 15 in Mytishchi in the Moscow region. There at the military memorial cemetery rest many of the outstanding figures of space-rocket industry, including cosmonauts.
Leonov is famous because he became the first man to enter the open space. It happened on March 18, 1965. Cosmonaut № 11 was twice awarded the title Hero of the Soviet Union.
In an interview with “FACTS,” Leonov told about his first flight into space. According to the astronaut, the trouble began in the land, compounded by errors on the part of the heads of the center operations.
