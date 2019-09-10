“Dead language” in Russia a scientist of the Udmurt Republic made a self-arson (photo 18+)

Tuesday, September 10, in Izhevsk (Udmurtia, Russia) Director of the Institute of human UdSU albert Razin staged a self-immolation in front of the local Council.

As reported in the EMERCOM of the Republic of Udmurtia, albert Razin was holding a poster with a quote Dagestani poet Rasul Gamzatov: “And if tomorrow my tongue will disappear, I am ready to die today”.

It is reported that under the building of the state Council of Udmurtia, where he planned a new session, there were two picketers. Albert Razin in the summer of this year has been 79 years old, he was in the hospital almost with 100-percentage burns of a body.

