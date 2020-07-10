Deadlier coronavirus: China has declared the outbreak of an unknown pneumonia in Kazakhstan
Thursday, July 9, the Chinese Embassy in Kazakhstan has issued a warning to its citizens residing in the country of Central Asia, that of an “unknown pneumonia” have killed more than 1,700 people, writes CNN.
“The Ministry of health of Kazakhstan and other agencies have carried out comparative studies and have not determined the nature of the virus pneumonia,” the statement said.
New unknown cases of pneumonia have increased considerably since mid-June across the country, said the Embassy, adding that in some places the authorities have reported hundreds of new cases a day.
In his statement on Friday, July 10, the Ministry of health of Kazakhstan has recognized the existence of “viral pneumonia unknown etiology,” but denied that the outbreak was new or was not known.
“In response to these reports, the Ministry of health of the Republic of Kazakhstan officially announces that this information is untrue”, — stated in the message.
According to the Embassy, the growth was concentrated in the regions of Atyrau, Aktobe and Shymkent, where we registered almost 500 new cases and more than 30 critically ill patients. Supposedly in 2020 the disease has already killed 1,772, some of them were citizens of China. A total of 628 of these deaths occurred only in June.
“This disease is much more dangerous than COVID-19”, — said in a statement.
The number of cases of pneumonia in the capital, Nur-Sultan has more than doubled in June compared to the same period last year, according to local news Agency “Kazinform”, which provides the official data.
“Every day in the hospital receives up to 200 people, and over the past few days, each day hospitalized about 300 people with the diagnosis “pneumonia”. In addition, some receive treatment at home”, — said the head of the Department of health Nur-Sultan, according to “Kazinform”.
The Chinese Embassy warned the inhabitants of the region, so they limited the number of entrances from the street, and avoided crowded public places. Also promoted preventative measures such as wearing masks, disinfection of premises, frequent hand washing and ensuring good air circulation in the premises.
The representative of the Ministry of foreign Affairs of China told reporters: “We also would like to obtain more information. China hopes to cooperate with Kazakhstan in the fight against the epidemic and ensure the health security of the two countries”.
In a statement the Ministry of health of Kazakhstan, published in social networks, it is noted that at a briefing on 9 July Minister Alex Choi talked about the number of pneumonia cases throughout the country. These cases included various types of bacterial, fungal and viral pneumonia, including some cases of “unknown etiology”.
Choi said at a briefing that all reported cases of pneumonia in the country has increased more than 300% in June compared with the same month in 2019 (from 7964 to 32 724 respectively). Related deaths increased by 129% (from 274 to 628, respectively).
Kazakhstan continues to deal with rising cases of coronavirus infection COVID-19, which, according to the Johns Hopkins University, contracted 021 53 people died and 264.
Nursultan Nazarbayev, a senior, the first President of Kazakhstan and the current President of the security Council of the country, received a positive result for coronavirus in June.
5 July the government introduced a second round of restrictions across the country in response to a sharp increase in the number of cases. According to these constraints, the need to travel on an international flight must be justified, and road transport between States are suspended. Cultural spaces, sports facilities, cinemas and salons are still closed, most government employees work from home.
Currently, the demand for medical personnel, hospital beds and basic necessities, according to Chinese news Agency “Xinhua” with reference to Minister of health of Kazakhstan. If the situation will worsen, officials warn that could further tighten restrictions.
