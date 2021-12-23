'Deadliest day': Israel and Gaza are not going to end the confrontation
Israel and the Gaza Strip, which is controlled by Hamas, have carried out the most massive mutual shelling since the beginning of the next escalation in the Middle East. This day in Gaza was called & # 8220; the deadliest & # 8221;, writes the BBC.
Palestinians say the Israeli army's airstrikes on Monday night, May 17, killed 42 people, including 16 women and 10 children. A Reuters correspondent at the scene reports more than 100 airstrikes that night.
In total, a new round of conflict has already claimed the lives of 188 Palestinians, including 55 children and 33 women.
Hamas also conducted the most massive shelling since the beginning of the escalation of the conflict, firing rockets at Ascalon, Azot, Netivot and other cities in Israel , according to local media reports.
According to the Israeli army, the Palestinians fired over 3,000 missiles into Israel this week, most of which were intercepted by the Israeli air defense system & # 8220; Iron Dome & # 8221;.
The local authorities did not report new victims, but it is known that 10 Israelis, including two children, died in a week of hostilities.
Millions of Israelis hid in safe rooms or bomb shelters, when sirens went off, warned of shelling. The Palestinians also tried to take security measures, but in the densely populated Gaza Strip, with a lack of resources, many had nowhere to go.
The Israel Defense Forces said they were “hitting targets of terrorists in the Gaza Strip”.
Following the latest airstrikes, the Israeli military said they were aiming to hit the Hamas tunnel system in the area. The houses above them also collapsed as the tunnels collapsed, resulting in unintentional civilian casualties.
Israel also hit the homes of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and his brother Mohammed Sinwar, according to the statement. However, according to the Associated Press, they were unlikely to be at home during the strikes.
On Sunday, May 16, the UN called on both sides of the conflict to cease fire, and the organization's secretary general, Antonio Guterres, called what was happening & # 8220; absolutely terrible & # 8221 ;.
However, while the leaders of the opposing forces do not seek a truce: on May 16, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an interview that the operation against Hamas will continue “in full force” .
& # 8220; We act now and will continue as long as necessary. It will take time & # 8221 ;, & # 8211; said Netanyahu.
As ForumDaily wrote earlier:
- On the evening of May 7, clashes between Palestinians and police took place in Jerusalem … As a result, 205 Palestinians and 17 Israeli police officers were injured in the incident. The collision took place at the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem. The situation escalated with the threat of eviction of Palestinian families from the eastern part of the city.
- Palestinians tried to throw stones at police. They responded with rubber bullets and tear gas.
- The Al-Aqsa Mosque – one of the most revered shrines of Islam – is located in the heart of old Jerusalem. There is also a sacred site for the Jews – the Temple Mount. It is often a hotbed of conflict and violence.
- On May 10, Israeli police fired tear gas, stun grenades and rubber bullets against Palestinians throwing stones at a sacred site in Jerusalem – a new episode in a series of clashes that threatened to push the contested city into wider conflict.
- As of May 12, Hamas fighters have fired over a thousand rockets at Israel, the Israeli army is responding with airstrikes on Gaza, and in Israel itself, local Arabs have staged pogroms and arson in several places … There are at least 250 wounded on both sides.
