Deadly flooding in Russia took from space: the published photos

| July 2, 2019 | News | No Comments

Смертельное наводнение в России сняли из космоса: опубликованы фото

Flooding in Irkutsk region (Russia), where due to heavy rains and dam were flooded several villages, removed from space.

Impressive pictures of the aftermath of the disaster was published in the Russian space Agency. It is reported that the shooting affected region are held several times a day.

Смертельное наводнение в России сняли из космоса: опубликованы фото

Смертельное наводнение в России сняли из космоса: опубликованы фото

As previously reported “FACTS”, in the Siberian town of Tulun after the dam the water in some areas reached second and third floors of buildings.

It was also reported that Internet users were outraged by the fact that the fire in the famous Notre Dame Cathedral has caused far more active journalists ‘ — footage from Paris are not descended from the screens, and a state of emergency in the Irkutsk region such agiotage has not caused.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.