Deadly flooding in Russia took from space: the published photos
Flooding in Irkutsk region (Russia), where due to heavy rains and dam were flooded several villages, removed from space.
Impressive pictures of the aftermath of the disaster was published in the Russian space Agency. It is reported that the shooting affected region are held several times a day.
As previously reported “FACTS”, in the Siberian town of Tulun after the dam the water in some areas reached second and third floors of buildings.
It was also reported that Internet users were outraged by the fact that the fire in the famous Notre Dame Cathedral has caused far more active journalists ‘ — footage from Paris are not descended from the screens, and a state of emergency in the Irkutsk region such agiotage has not caused.
