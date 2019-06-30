Deadly mix: scientists have named a form of relaxation, increasing the risk of death by 50%
The American heart Association (AHA) during the eight and a half years conducted a special study to find out what kind of holiday is the most the most dangerous to humans. In the course of the study under observation were 3.5 thousand people, writes the Daily Mail.
In the result, it was found that the most dangerous to the health of people is watching TV sitting on the couch: those who spend over four hours a day, the probability of cardiovascular disease or early death increases by 50%.
Particularly, it was noted that a seat on the couch, not the Desk is a hazard to humans: in this case, most people within a few hours of almost not moving.
In addition, usually in the evenings, people consume more food, and often it is unhealthy foods. The result is a bad combination of a big dinner, and almost complete absence of physical activity.
Meanwhile, those who play sports, can compensate for damage from many hours of relaxation in front of a blue screen.
Also cardiologists suggest also to change your sedentary recreation, to make time for a short walk. Besides, it is necessary to reconsider a diet, reduce portions, and instead of fatty and fried foods, eat more fruits and vegetables.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the scientists from the University of California concluded that people who drink about two glasses of wine a day, less prone to premature death. To come to such conclusions, scientists for 15 years has analyzed data about daily habits 1 thousand 700 people aged 90-99 years. In addition, scientists from the National cancer Institute came to the conclusion that exercise can reduce the risk of death, even if people start to perform them only at 40.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter