Deadly “Portuguese ship”, “a beautiful package” almost killed the girl
In the U.S. there was a case that could end badly for the participants: a little girl was walking along the coast and found object resembling a painted plastic bag.
Not really thinking about what it is, the girl leaned over with the intention to get a closer look, but the nearby father noticed the actions of her daughter and forbidden to touch the gem, says “Magicforum”.
The fact that he immediately recognized this “attractive thing” one of the most treacherous sea of killers called “fizaliya” or “Portuguese ship”.
As it turned out, the venom of this creature is extremely dangerous for any creature, including humans. According to experts, if a person is going to sting fizaliya, he is likely to feel an almost instant drop in blood pressure, utilisees breath and then lost consciousness.
Resulting pulmonary embolism can cause death. In this case, the risk of death was significantly high because the child’s body, in contrast to the adult, could not cope with the powerful intoxication.
The man raised Medusa and using a stick carried out to sea, to holidaymakers affected by this insidious creatures.
In such cases, experts say, the burn must be quickly rinsed with sea water and for pain relief apply ice. You should be cautious, resting on the beach, especially with children, and in any case not to touch such “packages”.
Scientists believe that travelers should get used to this phenomenon — the jellyfish will be the usual inhabitants of the coast of Azov.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter