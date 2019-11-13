Deadly toxins: the Mexican cartels for years to poison US national parks
According to a new report published on 12 November, members of the Mexican cartel years conducted a large-scale covert operations for growing marijuana in national parks in California, using illegal pesticides, banned by the Agency for the protection of the environment, thus contaminating water and wildlife.
Two citizens of Mexico, suspected members of the cartel were arrested in September during a RAID for illegal transactions with marijuana hidden under dense canopies of trees in California national forest Shasta-Trinity, writes Fox News. Authorities found 8656 marijuana plants and 232 lb (105 kg) treated grass.
About 3000 pounds (1360 kg) of debris, including discarded clothes, containers of propane and waste cans, insecticides, in addition to the three miles (almost 5 km) plastic irrigation pipes and open bags of fertilizer were also found at the site. This gives reason to assume that a farming, like environmental pollution, it has been many years.
“The real crime here is the fact that they kill American soil, kill wildlife, poison our water, said Kevin Mayer, special agent responsible for law enforcement in the forest service of the United States. Is that not able itself to recover”.
In the past national parks of California has already suffered from illegal actions in growing marijuana, some of which was carried out by hippies. But cartel operations, as a rule, more extensive, well organized and using heavy, illegal poisons to be more vigilant to protect their crops from rodents and insects.
Ecologist wildlife she Wengert, which was called to examine the place of cultivation of marijuana after the September RAID, said that found the gallon concentrate of carbofuran. The EPA banned carbofuran, European Union, Canada and Brazil for any legal purpose. Made in the USA by FMC Corporation in Pennsylvania and exported to Mexico, India and other countries.
“It’s incredibly toxic, said Wengert. — A quarter teaspoon can kill a 600-pound (270 kg) black bear. It is therefore evident that only a small amount can kill a person. The substance remains in the ecosystem over a long period of time.”
The expert found these deadly toxins in cannabis plants, native vegetation, water and infrastructure. Exposure to these chemicals can be fatal for people and wildlife.
California coalition, which includes environmentalists, law enforcement officers, politicians, wildlife conservationists and representatives of the legal cannabis industry, have joined forces to eliminate the pollution caused by the illegal cartel operations.