Deadly walk: in a national Park California on a group of tourists fell a tree
Nearly a million people visit the national Muir woods national monument in California every year. It is a popular tourist attraction in the Christmas eve became mortal. Here a group of men fell one of the famous redwoods, writes ABC News. As a result, one person was killed.
On Christmas eve, around 16:30 when the Park was open to visitors, a group of people were on the trail in Muir woods. Suddenly the tree fell on the trail on the hillside where we walked three people.
The tree fell directly on the man, killing him. Another woman was injured from the wreckage. She was sent to the hospital. The other man escaped with slight shock.
The coroner of Marin County said that witnesses immediately called for help on the trail, where they found 28-year-old man: he was lying on the ground under a big tree “without consciousness and signs of life”. The victim lived in Edin, Minnesota.
The statement says:
“The track is on a hillside and part of main trail to remain closed until after the holiday weekend, the team will not clean the trunk and branches of trees. The tree fell in a natural way. It is unknown what caused the fall, perhaps a long series of winter storms in the last week and a half prior to this incident.”
“It is a strange coincidence. You never know when these things will happen,” said local resident Brian Walsh.
Brian and his wife Taylor Walsh had hoped to visit Muir woods on Thursday, despite the fatal incident.
Although officials say that the incident that occurred this week in Muir woods, was an isolated event, aging trees and a fragile root system, which was destroyed by rain, occur frequently in the Bay area.