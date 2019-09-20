“Dear lady”: Lazarev in a dress, with hair and makeup stunned the Network
Popular Russian singer Sergey Lazarev surprised his fans with an unexpected way: the actor donned a dress and stood in front of the camera with hair and makeup. The image was supplemented with women’s glasses, necklace and hair ornament. This writes MSN.
It turned out that this 36-year-old Sergey Lazarev appears on stage in the play “Talents and the dead”.
“A few days ago launched the 70th anniversary of the theatrical season in the theatre. Pushkin! And my 19th season at the theatre. Opened the season with “the Marriage of Figaro” and played yesterday “Talents and the Dead”. One of the favorite performances of the audience! Before you, my character is Jean-françois millet)) And if you scroll further, you’ll see the second character I play in this performance! Sister of Jean françois — widow Daisy Till”, — said the artist.
Image Lazareva in the women’s clothing has led some fans confused.”I thought it Sabitova”, “Sweet lady”, “Well, now that explains a lot”, “You”, “Like your mom”, write the commentators.
Probably the surprise caused by the fact that the network periodically there are rumors about the sexual orientation of Sergey Lazarev.
