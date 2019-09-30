Death emiliano Sala: FIFA put an end to the monetary war “Nantes” and “Cardiff”
The international football Federation (FIFA) ruled on the dispute of the French “Nantes” and the Welsh “Cardiff” about the payment for the transfer of striker emiliano Sala, who died in January of 2019 in the crash.
Since the clubs are unable to reach a compromise, the team of the English Premier League (EPL) ordered French to pay 6 million euros — the first instalment for the transfer of 28-year-old Argentine footballer.
As you know, initially, “Cardiff” had to pay for the player 18 million euros, but in the end refused, insisting that necessary to complete the transaction conditions were not met the French side, and the Fat was not registered as a player of the Premier League.
“Nantes” in turn, denied the claim “Cardiff”, considering that the Shuttle service Sala is fully consistent with the FIFA rules. French club pointed out that the international transfer certificate was registered in the day of the loss of the player.
In a statement, FIFA also mentions that, for confidentiality reasons, information about possible subsequent payments on the part of “Cardiff” and other terms of the agreement between the clubs at the moment can not be disclosed.
Recall that Fat during the winter transfer window was sold out of the “nant” in “Cardiff”. 21 Jan he said goodbye to team-mates and light aircraft Piper PA-46 Malibu with emiliano Sala flew from Nantes to Cardiff. But about an hour before the scheduled arrival aboard disappeared from radar. The wreckage of the aircraft found February 3 at the bottom of the English channel, and the next day in the wreckage found the body of Salah. The body of the pilot Ibbotson is still not found.
The investigation revealed that the pilot had no license to carry passengers. And emiliano Sala, who after moving from the French “Nantes” in the English “Cardiff city” the most expensive player in the entire history of the Welsh club, before the ill-fated flight left in social networks voice message. The player said that he was afraid to fly, and it seems that the plane is about to fall apart. February 16, emiliano Sala said good-bye in his hometown of Progreso. For the funeral of Argentine came to his beloved dog.
