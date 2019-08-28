Death: in the store in Florida child fell showcase. VIDEO
On Tuesday afternoon, August 27, in the Akira store at the Mall Orland Square Mall in Orland Park died, the girl — child fell two Windows.
The police chief of Orland Park Tim McCarthy said that the store on the lower level was grandmother and aunt of five children. The children were playing when the two Windows fell and hit a girl in the head. Police in Orland Park reported that officers and paramedics arrived at the scene shortly before 14:00.
According to McCarthy, showcase had eight feet (2,43 m) high, three feet (0.9 m) in width, and weighed from 75 to 100 pounds each.
Health workers received medical treatment at the scene, and then took the girl to the medical center of Christ in Oak Lawn, where she died from her injuries. The child was identified by the medical examiner’s office in cook County as Alexander Martinez.
A video made by the buyers within a shopping center shown, the paramedics, one of which is helping to carry the stretcher. From police and fire radio communications should be that several people in the Mall were trying to help.
In his statement, the co-owner of Akira, which is a retailer of Chicago, said: “We are devastated by this tragic event. We are working to get all the details of the incident.”
The representative of the shopping center also issued a statement, which reads: “We Express our deepest condolences to the family of the child. Questions regarding this accident should be directed to the “Akira” or police Department Orland Park who conducts an investigation and can answer questions.”
Police in Orland Park are investigating the death of the girl.