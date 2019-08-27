‘Death sentence’: the United States deported immigrants receiving vital treatment
The administration of the trump eliminated a security program that could allow immigrants to stay in the country and avoid deportation, yet they or their relatives receive life-saving treatment, said immigration officials in letters that were sent to families.
Critics have condemned the decision and called it a brutal change, which may force desperate migrants face far worse conditions in their poor countries, writes the New York Times.
Mariela Sanchez, a native of Honduras, who recently filed an application for a special exception, said that the refusal will be tantamount to a death sentence for her 16-year-old son Jonathan, who suffers from cystic fibrosis. Mariela and her son — one of many families who settled in Boston to ask for help in the best hospitals of the country.
Sanchez, who came to the U.S. with his family in 2016, said he lost a daughter because of the same disease a few years ago after doctors in her native country failed to diagnose the disease. Genetic disease affects the lungs and digestive system and can not be cured.
“He was dead, if the family is still in Honduras, said the woman about her son. — I have panic attacks because of this every day.”
In Boston it is the administration’s decision trump could affect about 20 of families with children who are struggling with cancer, HIV, cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, epilepsy and other serious diseases, said Anthony Marino, head of legal services immigration center Irish international immigrant.
Lawyers say similar letters from citizenship and immigration was sent to the immigrants in California, North Carolina and other places.
“Can anyone imagine how the government tells you to disable your child from life-saving assistance to get him out of the hospital bed — knowing that it will cost him his life?” — asks Marino.
“This is a new bottom, said democratic Senator ed Markey. — Donald trump literally deports children with cancer.”
A representative of citizenship and immigration stated that the policy change came into effect on 7 August.
This affects all pending requests, including those requesting an extension of the two-year permission, and from those who first submits the application. The only exception is military personnel and their families.
Special status similar to the DACA program, which then President Barack Obama created in 2012 to protect from deportation immigrants who were brought to America in childhood — another policy which the administration trump tried to eliminate.
According to the Agency, it receives about 1000 requests are pending in the year that are not associated with the military or with DACA. Most of them refer to medical or financial difficulties.
By words a press-the Secretary, in the future applicants will be able to request a stay of deportation in a different Department, in ICE and in law enforcement.
Letters sent to the families of Boston last week and reviewed by the Associated Press, however, did not mention this option. They just ordered the applicants to leave the country for 33 days, threatened with deportation, which could damage future requests for a visa or immigration to USA.
The elimination of special status for those who receive medical care — one of several aggressive steps that the administration trump has taken in recent weeks to crack down on immigrants.
The administration also wants to prohibit the issuance of the green card, many immigrants use Medicaid, food stamps, vouchers for housing or other public assistance, and to terminate a long-term agreement that limits the period of detention of migrant children in detention.
President Donald trump suggested termination of the right to nationality for children born to foreigners on American soil, the administration also wants to ban immigrants ask for asylum at the border of USA and Mexico.
Medical experts in Boston say that without special delays from immigrant families with serious health problems are few other options for assistance.
According to experts, such a delay does not provide families a path to citizenship, although people can qualify for state medical benefits and get legal permission to work while their children are on treatment.
“They don’t come on a free trip. They come to save their children, said Joe Chabot, Director of the Children’s center for cancer and blood diseases in Boston. Is discouraging”.