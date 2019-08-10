Death star: the cause of the sudden death of Alla werber
Named the official cause of sudden death of the Russian socialite and business-lady Alla werber. Close werber explained that I wanted to put an end to the rumors that business lady could be poisoned dinner or to die as a result of anaphylactic shock.
The closest to the truth was the version voiced by Ksenia Sobchak. Alla werber was hospitalized because of infectious disease, and the cause of death was meningococcal septicaemia.
“To end all rumors and speculation, we want to announce that the official cause of death Alla werber — meningococcal sepsis. Due to weak immunity of the body is not able to overcome this infection, “—said in a statement on the page werber in Instagram.
The legendary fashion Director of TSUM, Vice President of the jewelry firm of Mercury and one of the most influential people in Russian fashion industry, died 6 Aug. 61-year-old business lady suddenly became ill during a holiday in the Italian resort of Forte dei Marmi. Werber was hospitalized, but to save her doctors failed. Bury Alla werber on August 14 in Toronto (Canada).
