‘Death trap’: man burned alive in the electric car Tesla
Man burned to death in a rented car Tesla. The family filed a lawsuit against the company, the lawyers called the car a “death trap”. This writes the Business Insider.
The family of Omar Awan, burned in Tesla Model S in February 2019, has filed a lawsuit against the manufacturer of electric vehicles, arguing that “the Model S design was defective and dangerous.”
Avan died after the car swerved off the road and crashed into a palm tree. The vehicle caught fire, and lawyers for the family claim that the police and other witnesses at the scene are unable to get to AWANA, because the design of the door handles of the model S prevented them from open car door.
The model S has a distinctive door handles which are flush with the paneling of the car. The pen responds to the email chain, when it and hold it to the handle it POPs up and then you can open the electric car. As a keychain, none of the witnesses of the accident were not, and to open the door, they could not.
In February, the representative of Tesla published a guide for emergency response for the model S, which States that the car should be opened from the inside, if you don’t work door handles.
The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the suit.
Lawyers representing the family of AWANA, claim that the man died from the collision. They say he died of smoke that filled the car after its battery caught fire.
“The design of the model S is not allowed those who were on the scene to get avana from salon, says in the lawsuit. — Model S had an unreasonably dangerous risk of fire, which was not solved by proper design. And Tesla has not given any proper, adequate and complete warnings about the risks associated with door handles or ignition of the battery”.