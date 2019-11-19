Debt “Manchester United” has grown to half a billion dollars
“Manchester United” announced that according to the latest financial data net debt of the club has increased by almost 140 million pounds (181 million dollars) and amounted to 384, 5 million pounds (496 million dollars), reports Manutd.ru.
Thus, for the year the debt of the club has grown by 55.5%, which is unlikely to increase the popularity of the family of the glazers among fans of “United” dissatisfied with the policy of the American owners of the club.
The income of the “red devils” for the first fiscal quarter of this year amounted to 135.4 million pounds, which is 400 thousand more than last year’s figures.
Commercial revenues amounted to 80.4 million pounds, which is also 5.9% higher than the same period last year.
However, the club predicts revenue decline for the year to 560-580 million pounds, compared with 627,1 million pounds raised last fiscal year.
This is partly due to the lack of participation of Manchester United in the Champions League – so for the first quarter, revenue from broadcasting amounted to 32.9 million pounds, which is 23.1% less than last year.