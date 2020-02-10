Debtors for communal undertake tough
In 2019, the Ukrainians pay for utility services is better than in the previous 2018, but at the same time coping with debt has increased by more than UAH 8 billion, and reached nearly 64 billion UAH.
This is evidenced by the state service statistics, writes “Today”.
So, according to estimates, in 2019, significantly increased the percentage of those who pay the bills for consumed water, heat, gas, electricity etc. If in 2018 in Ukraine was paid for 58% of receipts for a communal flat, in 2019 – already 79%. In this case, it turns out that the average amount of bills for December 2019 is 80 UAH less than in the December 2018 – 2212 2292 UAH vs. UAH. But still the debts of Ukrainians grew: for gas – up to 27.9 billion UAH (+UAH 1.5 bn), according to the heating and hot water – to 20.4 billion UAH (+UAH 3.7 billion), for the maintenance of buildings to 5.1 billion UAH (+UAH 2 billion), for cold water up to UAH 4.1 bn (+1 billion) for removal of debris up to 0.8 billion UAH (+0.2 billion UAH), for electricity – up to 5.4 billion UAH (+UAH 0.6 bn). Total debt increased in the country to 63.7 billion UAH (+UAH 8.1 billion).
In what areas pay better and where worse
By region in 2019, the tendency of last year: best pay for utility bills, residents of the Western and Central regions, the worst part of the inhabitants of the East and South. Although, as you can see from the infographic, the payment discipline in these regions has improved markedly. If, for example, in the border of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions in 2018, the consumers paid only 61,6% and 69.4% of the amounts billed for services, then in 2019 have respectively 74,1% and 78.6%. For comparison: in Ukraine in other areas, not included in the ranking, the population is paid in 2019, from 93% to 98% of bills, in Kiev – 94,6%.
A rather optimistic picture of the payment and types of services: the national average consumers to repay more than 90% of the set amounts in the accounts, in addition to garbage collection, where a little less – 89,1%.
As you can see from the infographic, and here the West and the leaders in payment, and the outsider is Lugansk region: for the payment for heating, water and maintenance of houses here is a bad result. To pay for the gas in the Luhansk region the second result from the end after the neighbouring Donetsk region – a total of 70.6%.
It is interesting that in 2019, from April to September, i.e. after the end of the heating season, the Ukrainians actively repaying the debts of previous periods: in April, it paid 5.4 billion more than the accrued (+59%), in may by 5.9 billion more (+105%) in June, July and August – 20-40% more in September – 12% more. And with the beginning of the heating season, consumers once again began to collect the debts: in October, for example, an underpayment of 20%. This trend is much different from payments in 2018: then “winter” long in the communal population slightly repaid only from June to September, the overpayment in these months ranged from 7% to 17%.
“Eastern region – industrial, and we have for 2019, the industry fell by 8.5%, the unemployment rate is almost twice as high in the country – 15%. Many work there part-week, the subsidy they are not entitled for “high” income, and if you choose to feed the family or pay utility bills, the choice is obvious. But in the West the picture is different – there are a lot of migrant workers, the standard of living is becoming higher, and therefore the debt komuslug there is not only hoarding but also repay. Besides, we still have a liberal policy towards debtors: water heating is not switched off, the apartments are not evicted. But the growth of debt in the near future will lead to the fact that not only debtors, but honest taxpayers will remain without utilities for technical reasons, is the complete deterioration of the equipment heat, water utilities, water supply and other networks”, — commented the economist Oleg Pendzin.
Factor monetizirovat subsidies
Experts also note that the percentage of payment for communal raised two new factors: the introduction of penalties and monetization of subsidies. Especially positively load the second factor. Despite the statements of skeptics that the beneficiaries pass received from the state subsidy in the form of cash, and not pay for communal, in fact, it was quite another. Subsidiaty faithfully paid them to have not taken subsidies in cash. In the villages the recipients of state aid, where subsidies are pretty large at the expense of home heating gas, insulated homes, spend less in the cities, the beneficiaries reduced consumption of water and electricity to save some money.
But still, defaulters should not hope that they will not have to give money. Debtors will be engaged in the former Zheks, neighbors and collectors. So, the head of the Association of professional property managers of Ukraine, candidate of legal Sciences Andrei Nikonchuk noticed an interesting new trend: more and more people want to join together, creating in their homes ajoah.
“Before, there were about 20 thousand condominiums, now 32 thousand of the 180 thousand high-rise buildings in the country, called the figures Nikonchuk. – It increases the collective responsibility of the debtors to the neighbors for non-payment. The creation of condominiums are increasingly interested in elderly people, pensioners, until recently, they were coy about it. The role played by the new Institute and managers of buildings: they are becoming more, these professionals turn the tenants for clarification – what happens if you do not pay, how to restructure the debts. And are trying to pay. And management company (former Hoo), and the heads of condominiums to actively collect debts through court. Intensified so-called “collectors”. All this improves payment discipline”.