Debts on salaries for 2019 has increased dramatically
The Cabinet of Ministers has prepared a bill which will force the Ukrainians to pay compensation in case of delays in wages and social benefits. However, while this document was not accepted, and the total wage arrears in the country is growing.
About it writes Today with reference to the State statistics service.
So, debts on salaries for 2019 increased by 14.7 per cent to 3.03 billion hryvnia as of January 1, 2020. The greatest growth of debt for the year recorded in Dnipropetrovsk (2.6 times), Ternopil (2 times), Zhytomyr (77.9%), Lviv (77.7%) regions. In the Kiev region debt increased by 4.9%, in Kyiv – by 39.1%.
Spheres of employment in 2019, the debt grew most in education – in 2,5 times (up to 13,323 million), professional, scientific and technical activities – 52% (up to 182,712 million), wholesale and retail trade – by 42.7% (up to 40,820 million).
In the Dec-2019 compared with the Nov-2019 debt decreased by 5.8%. In particular, the Dec-2019 arrears of wages of economically active enterprises decreased by 9.3% and amounted to 1,851 billion.